Extreme Weather
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake rocks Malibu, California

Preliminary data suggested that the Southern California earthquake was a 5.1, but it was later revised to a 4.7 magnitude quake.

By Heather Brinkmann Source FOX Weather
While you may think quakes are a western US problem, some of the largest temblors in US history have happened in the East. 02:25

Why earthquakes are felt differently in the US

While you may think quakes are a western US problem, some of the largest temblors in US history have happened in the East.

MALIBU, Calif. – A magnitude 4.7 earthquake rocked parts of Southern California on Thursday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck near Malibu, California, at about 7:30 a.m. PT.

WHY EARTHQUAKES ARE FELT DIFFERENTLY IN THE US

Data from the USGS shows the temblor was felt in nearby Los Angeles, but as far away as Escondido. 

Preliminary data suggested that the earthquake was a 5.1, but it was later revised to a 4.7 magnitude quake. 

An aftershock of magnitude 2.8 was reported in Malibu about 2 minutes after the initial earthquake.

This is a developing story. Check back for frequent updates. 

