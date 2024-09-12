Magnitude 4.7 earthquake rocks Malibu, California

MALIBU, Calif. – A magnitude 4.7 earthquake rocked parts of Southern California on Thursday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck near Malibu, California, at about 7:30 a.m. PT.

Data from the USGS shows the temblor was felt in nearby Los Angeles, but as far away as Escondido.

Preliminary data suggested that the earthquake was a 5.1, but it was later revised to a 4.7 magnitude quake.

An aftershock of magnitude 2.8 was reported in Malibu about 2 minutes after the initial earthquake.

This is a developing story. Check back for frequent updates.