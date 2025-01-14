2.8 quake rattles Richmond, Virginia area

RICHMOND, Va. — A minor earthquake rattled the Richmond, Virginia area Tuesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The magnitude 2.8 quake struck just before 5:30 p.m ET and was centered just outside the town of Wyndham and about 13 miles northwest of Richmond.

The USGS reports the quake was very shallow, occurring near the surface.

Both Henrico and Hanover County officials received reports from residents who felt the shaking, but there are no initial reports of any damage. Over 800 people had reported feeling the quake to the USGS page.