Earthquake strikes Los Angeles area

LOS ANGELES – A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck northeast of Los Angeles near the town of Lytle Creek on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake occurred just before 11 a.m. local time, with the epicenter located in the Cajon Pass near San Bernardino at a depth of nearly 5.5 miles.

Preliminary reports on the USGS Community Internet Intensity Map show that the quake was felt as far south as San Diego, which is about 100 miles south of the epicenter.

The USGS noted that there is approximately a 1-in-20 chance of a larger earthquake within the next few days.

No damages or calls for service related to the earthquake have been reported, according to San Bernardino County Fire.

At the site of the epicenter, the San Andreas fault intersects the San Jacinto fault, according to the USGS. The San Jacinto fault branches off from the San Andreas fault, which is more than 800 miles long and runs from northern California to Cajon Pass.

The USGS said the San Andreas fault gained worldwide attention in 1906, when an earthquake produced along the faultline devastated San Francisco.