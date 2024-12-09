Magnitude 5.8 earthquake that jolted Reno was one out of 31 recorded quakes in western Nevada on Monday

Strong shaking was felt in Reno and Carson City, Nevada, on Monday afternoon after a large earthquake jolted the region.

The USGS reports a magnitude 5.8 earthquake around 3:08 p.m., which occurred about 15 miles northeast of Yerington, Nevada.

People on social media reported feeling the shaking throughout western Nevada and parts of eastern California.

"This event is identified as the potential mainshock of an earthquake sequence," the USGS said about the 5.5 magnitude earthquake that was felt Monday afternoon.

As of Monday evening, the USGS shows that the magnitude 5.8 earthquake was one of 31 reported earthquakes in that region on Monday and 43 earthquakes in this particular sequence in the last month.

The 5.8-magnitude earthquake in western Nevada occurred just days after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck just off the coast of California, prompting a rare tsunami warning.

An ongoing earthquake swarm with "significant" quakes rocked Alaska on Monday as well.