Magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattles Las Vegas area

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

INDIAN SPRINGS, Nev. – A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck the Las Vegas area Tuesday evening, followed by at least one aftershock, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. 

The initial earthquake occurred at 8:06 p.m. in Indian Springs, which is approximately 30 miles northwest of Las Vegas. Its depth was recorded at about 8.2 miles.

A magnitude 2.9 aftershock followed 6 minutes later in the same area. 

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

