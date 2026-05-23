Shaking reported across Hawaii after magnitude 6.0 earthquake rocks Big Island

People in Hawaii reported shaking across most of the islands after a notable earthquake occurred on the Big Island on Friday night.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a magnitude 6.0 earthquake was reported at about 9:46 p.m. Hawaii time.

SEE IT: FIERY TORNADO-LIKE 'TEPHRA DEVIL' SWIRLS ON HAWAII'S KILAUEA VOLCANO

The earthquake originated about 14 miles beneath the surface, about 13 miles south of Honaunau-Napoopoo, Hawaii and 23 miles north-northwest of Kailua-Kona.

The most significant shaking was reported across the Big Island, but the USGS has reports of weak and light shaking in Maui and the other islands.

Two aftershock earthquakes were reported a short time later.

LĀHAINĀ NOON: THE RARE SOLAR PHENOMENON THAT MAKES SHADOWS DISAPPEAR IN HAWAII

A magnitude 3.2 at 9:52 p.m. and then a magnitude 2.6 an hour later at 10:50 p.m. local.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.0 - 12 km S of Honaunau-Napoopoo, Hawaii https://t.co/90bkVeJkFg — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) May 23, 2026

Weak shaking was reported with both of the aftershocks.

There was no tsunami threat with these earthquakes, according to the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

No reports of damage were immediately noted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.