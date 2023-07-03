Dust storm consumes Texas highway during severe weather

AMARILLO, Texas – Dust clouds swallowed a Texas highway during severe thunderstorms on Sunday, with wind gusts clocking up to 70 mph in the state's panhandle.

Video recorded by Chad Casey on Highway 287 outside of Amarillo shows heavy rain and high winds before the dust moved in.

Parts of the Texas Panhandle were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning during the storm.

The video shows dust moving in over the road and reducing visibility to "near zero," according to Casey. Vehicles in front of the videographer had their hazard lights on in the windy conditions.

Brown dust continued to waft over the highway, driven by gusts over 50 mph as drivers slowly navigated the blinding weather setup.

Dust storms can happen quickly when gusty winds pick up dust and create a wall of particles reaching miles long and thousands of feet high.

While this dust storm didn't result in any injuries, the authors behind a new study recently found that dust storms can be more deadly than previously thought.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Monday in the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles, with the potential for locally gusty winds and small hail, but the storms are not expected to be severe.

Farther north, in the central Plains, the FOX Forecast Center is tracking thunderstorms with the potential for large hail and damaging wind gusts on the Fourth of July.