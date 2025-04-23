Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Watch: Mammoth haboob sweeps across northern Mexico

Haboobs are dust storms caused by outflow winds from thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
A video captured in Chihuahua, Mexico on Saturday, April 19, shows a haboob passing through the city. Haboobs are caused by thunderstorm outflow winds.

Watch: Incredible dust haboob takes over city in Mexico

A video captured in Chihuahua, Mexico on Saturday, April 19, shows a haboob passing through the city. Haboobs are caused by thunderstorm outflow winds.

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico – A massive type of dust storm called a haboob was caught on camera taking over a city in Mexico

Haboobs are dust storms caused by outflow winds from thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service. They're common in dry, desert climates, but can happen anywhere. 

In the video, the cloud of dust towers over the city of Chihuahua, covering it in a dusty haze. 

CAUGHT DRIVING IN A DUST STORM? HERE'S WHAT YOU SHOULD DO

Haboob dust storm moves over Chihuahua, Mexico.

Haboob dust storm moves over Chihuahua, Mexico. 

(@contrerasart78/TMX / FOX Weather)

The haboob was so large that it could be seen from space by a weather satellite. 

A video released by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) showed the dust storm creeping over northwestern Mexico on Saturday. 

A satellite timelapse over Northern Mexico shows the haboob moving across the land on Saturday, April 19. 

Satellite shows massive haboob of dust sweeping over Mexico

A satellite timelapse over Northern Mexico shows the haboob moving across the land on Saturday, April 19. 

Radar from Saturday showed the thunderstorms that caused the dust storm moving across the Southwestern U.S.  and northwestern Mexico on Saturday afternoon. 

Radar shows dust moving through Northern Mexico on April 19, 2025.

Radar shows dust moving through Northern Mexico on April 19, 2025.

(FOX Weather)

Shortly after the storms pass through, a cloud of dust can be seen moving across Mexico, south of the storms. 

Haboobs and dust storms unrelated to thunderstorms can cause a drastic change in visibility. They can be small, or miles long and thousands of feet high, according to the NWS

Tags
Loading...