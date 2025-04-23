Watch: Mammoth haboob sweeps across northern Mexico

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico – A massive type of dust storm called a haboob was caught on camera taking over a city in Mexico.

Haboobs are dust storms caused by outflow winds from thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service. They're common in dry, desert climates, but can happen anywhere.

In the video, the cloud of dust towers over the city of Chihuahua, covering it in a dusty haze.

CAUGHT DRIVING IN A DUST STORM? HERE'S WHAT YOU SHOULD DO

The haboob was so large that it could be seen from space by a weather satellite.

A video released by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) showed the dust storm creeping over northwestern Mexico on Saturday.

Radar from Saturday showed the thunderstorms that caused the dust storm moving across the Southwestern U.S. and northwestern Mexico on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after the storms pass through, a cloud of dust can be seen moving across Mexico, south of the storms.

Haboobs and dust storms unrelated to thunderstorms can cause a drastic change in visibility. They can be small, or miles long and thousands of feet high, according to the NWS.