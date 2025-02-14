Search
Watch: Drone shows massive water main break wreaking havoc in frozen Chicago suburb

Located north of Chicago, Skokie saw temperatures drop to around 5 degrees Friday morning.

Drone video shot on Friday shows a large water main break inundating a snow-laden neighborhood in Skokie, Illinois.

Illinois water main break floods frozen town

SKOKIE, Ill. – A massive water main break inundated a snow-laden neighborhood in the Chicago suburb of Skokie, Illinois, on Friday, flooding homes and cars and causing a frozen mess.

FOX 32 Chicago reports the flooding stretches for nearly a mile from the break site, with some areas reporting as much as 8 inches of water depth. 

What's worse, the region is gripped in an arctic blast with temperatures dropping into single digits. Located north of Chicago, Skokie saw temperatures drop to around 5 degrees Friday morning.  

  • Partially submerged vehicles.
    Partially submerged vehicles. (FOX Flight Team)

    Partially submerged vehicles. (FOX Flight Team)

  • Site of the water main break at the intersection of East Prairie Road and Emerson Street.
    Site of the water main break at the intersection of East Prairie Road and Emerson Street. (FOX Flight Team)

    Site of the water main break at the intersection of East Prairie Road and Emerson Street. (FOX Flight Team)

Flood waters have started to freeze, creating dangerous conditions on the roads and sidewalks for drivers and pedestrians. The freeze also caused some of the submerged cars to become stuck in the frozen water.

But the impacts of the burst water main extended beyond flooded streets. The affected neighborhoods are under a boil water order until further notice, with some homes reporting little if any available water pressure.

Local schools either closed or went to online learning, while three nearby hospitals canceled all appointments on Friday.

City workers are at the scene trying to solve the issue.

