Watch: Drone video from Louisville reveals extensive tornado damage in Kentucky's largest city

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A first look at storm damage across Louisville on Thursday morning showed the utter devastation to businesses and warehouses in Kentucky's largest city.

The National Weather Service in Louisville said a tornado was spotted on the ground at interstates 64 and 265 about 12:30 a.m. Thursday near Jeffersontown. The NWS will conduct storm surveys to determine the twister's strength in the coming days.

The storm system responsible for these damages spawned at least 20 reports of tornadoes across five states, including Kentucky, claiming multiple lives across the South.

TORNADO OUTBREAK KILLS 8, INJURES DOZENS IN MISSISSIPPI VALLEY AS STATES OF EMERGENCY DECLARED

A drone video by Live Storms Media revealed the power of a tornado that destroyed business buildings and flipped vehicles across a large area.

The video showed a tractor-trailer flipped on its side and roofs peeled off buildings. One building looked like it was run over by a steamroller when the tornado bent metal and ripped off the roof.

Severe weather knocked out power across the commonwealth on Wednesday and Thursday, with more than 32,000 outages in the morning.

WATCH: VIOLENT TORNADO CAUSES DAMAGE NEAR LAKE CITY, ARKANSAS

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said state crews were clearing trees and debris Thursday to reopen roads. This comes as more severe thunderstorms are marching through Kentucky on Thursday night, with the potential for tornadoes and flash flooding.

next Image 1 of 11

prev next Image 2 of 11

prev next Image 3 of 11

prev next Image 4 of 11

prev next Image 5 of 11

prev next Image 6 of 11

prev next Image 7 of 11

prev next Image 8 of 11

prev next Image 9 of 11

prev next Image 10 of 11

prev Image 11 of 11

The tornado outbreak on Wednesday and Thursday is part of a multiday severe weather event that will extend into the weekend for the mid-South.