Extreme Weather
Watch: Kilauea’s volcanic eruption in Hawaii shows Mother Nature's raw power

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Lava continued to spew from vents at the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island on Thursday after an eruption began on Sunday afternoon, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. 01:01

Spectacular footage gives close-up view of Kilauea's eruption in Hawaii

BIG ISLAND, Hawaii – Incredible video footage has been captured showcasing the ongoing eruption of Kilauea volcano, highlighting Mother Nature's raw power and beauty on the Big Island of Hawaii.

The eruption has been ongoing since Sunday, with lava continuing to spew from the vents during the natural phenomenon.

Earlier in the week, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said a new thermal map of Kilauea's summit showed the lava was fountaining on the east side of the Halema‘uma‘u crater and pouring west over the crater floor.

"Colors range from blue to red, with blue representing cooler temps, and red being hotter," the agency said.

4 CLASSIC TYPES OF VOLCANOES

A thermal map of Kilauea's summit shows an area of active lava fountaining east of Halema‘uma‘u crater (lower right), with lava pouring west onto the crater floor.

A thermal map of Kilauea's summit shows an area of active lava fountaining east of Halema‘uma‘u crater (lower right), with lava pouring west onto the crater floor.

(@USGSVolcanoes via X)

Aprille Manzano captured stunning drone footage of Kilauea’s eruption, offering a close-up view of lava fountaining from its vents.

(Aprille Manzano via Storyful)

The USGS reported a decrease in activity on Tuesday and Wednesday morning, but lava flow from the vents remained high. Pele's Hair was also observed at Keanakāko‘i Overlook.

According to officials, the ongoing eruption is anticipated to remain within the boundaries of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park without extending beyond the caldera. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has not observed any alterations in activity in other areas of Kilauea and foresees that the eruption will remain restricted to the summit area.

HAWAIIAN VOLCANO KILAUEA SPEWS LAVA HIGH INTO AIR IN MAJESTIC FOUNTAIN DISPLAY

The HVO has several cameras livestreaming activity from different areas of Kilauea, which operate 24 hours a day. The most active camera above on the USGS YouTube page shows the ongoing eruption at Halemaʻumaʻu crater.

