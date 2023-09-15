Watch: Kilauea’s volcanic eruption in Hawaii shows Mother Nature's raw power

BIG ISLAND, Hawaii – Incredible video footage has been captured showcasing the ongoing eruption of Kilauea volcano, highlighting Mother Nature's raw power and beauty on the Big Island of Hawaii.

The eruption has been ongoing since Sunday, with lava continuing to spew from the vents during the natural phenomenon.

Earlier in the week, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said a new thermal map of Kilauea's summit showed the lava was fountaining on the east side of the Halema‘uma‘u crater and pouring west over the crater floor.

"Colors range from blue to red, with blue representing cooler temps, and red being hotter," the agency said.

4 CLASSIC TYPES OF VOLCANOES

Aprille Manzano captured stunning drone footage of Kilauea’s eruption, offering a close-up view of lava fountaining from its vents.

The USGS reported a decrease in activity on Tuesday and Wednesday morning, but lava flow from the vents remained high. Pele's Hair was also observed at Keanakāko‘i Overlook.

According to officials, the ongoing eruption is anticipated to remain within the boundaries of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park without extending beyond the caldera. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has not observed any alterations in activity in other areas of Kilauea and foresees that the eruption will remain restricted to the summit area.

HAWAIIAN VOLCANO KILAUEA SPEWS LAVA HIGH INTO AIR IN MAJESTIC FOUNTAIN DISPLAY