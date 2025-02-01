Watch: Drone highlights Maui flooding after powerful storm rakes Hawaiian islands

MAUI, Hawaii — A powerful storm in Hawaii this week that left flights grounded, trees felled and vacation beach plans ruined also left a trail of flooding in its wake.

Drone video from the county of Maui released Friday shows some of the flooding aftermath on the south part of the island after as much as 6-10 inches of rain fell Thursday.

HAWAII SLAMMED BY TRIPLE THREAT OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS, BLISTERING WIND AND BLIZZARD-LIKE SNOW

"South Kīhei Road’s history as a natural wetland once allowed it to receive rainwater and manage seasonal runoff from Haleakalā," the county of Maui said. "Urban development, however, encroached into these wetlands, reducing the land’s natural flood control and making flooding experienced by development more common. Despite these changes, the area retains its natural flood-prone state during heavy rains."

The island reported multiple water main breaks, affecting drinking supply in some neighborhoods. All Maui County pools, sports playing fields, tennis and basketball courts and stadiums, including the Waiehu Golf Course, remain closed due to storm-related impacts, according to the Department of Parks and Recreation.

Aside from the heavy rains, powerful winds gusting over 60 mph in the lowlands left over 50,000 people without power and multiple trees down.

That included this unlucky driver in Honolulu who came to find a large tree had smashed into his rear windshield.

At least one rock slide was also reported on Maui, with a giant boulder blocking a travel lane of the Kahekili Highway.

Strong winds were seen partially blowing the shingles off a roof in Kaneohe, along the windward coast of Oahu.

Hawaii issued a ground stop for all interisland flights on Thursday for a few hours as the storms raged, with four flights being diverted to Lihue, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

Boaters fared no better as the National Weather Service in Honolulu issued multiple marine warnings throughout the storm advising of strong winds, lightning and even potential waterspouts.

But even boats docked on shore were not immune from the storm impacts. The U.S. Coast Guard reports a 65-foot commercial catamaran broke free of its mooring on the north side of Honolua Bay in Maui early Friday morning and smashed into rocks, running around.

Maui firefighters were able to help safely get four crewmembers on board to shore. Another 38-foot boat ran aground onto a sand bottom near Maui’s Kihei.

The winds were even higher – reaching well beyond hurricane force – along the mountain peaks. A communications tower atop the summit of Maui's Haleakala around 10,000 feet recorded a gust of 120 mph.