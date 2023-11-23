Drone footage shows massive landslide in Guatemala that left several missing

GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala – At least six people are missing after a massive landslide struck a Guatemala City neighborhood in the pre-dawn hours Wednesday.

Guatelmalan media Prensa Libre reports two adults and four children remain missing after the slide affected several homes.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

7 WARNING SIGNS A LANDSLIDE OR MUDSLIDE IS IMMINENT

Drone footage from local rescue authorities shows a large section of the hillside crashed down inside the densely-populated neighborhood. At least 30 people have been evacuated, according to local fire officials.

Authorities are still investigating what triggered the slide. Prensa Libre reports neighbors did report seeing signs of ground instability in the days prior.