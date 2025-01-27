Search
See it: Drone footage shows Canadian freighter trapped in icy Lake Erie

Officials said it took the combined efforts of two U.S. Coast Guard cutters and one Canadian Coast Guard cutter to break the freighter free.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
Drone footage shows Canadian freighter trapped by ice on Lake Erie

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Drone footage from this weekend shows a Canadian freighter stuck in the ice on frozen Lake Erie near the shores of Buffalo, New York

The 663-foot ship called the Manitoulin was eventually freed from its icy prison Saturday, after it got stuck late last Wednesday, according to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard.

Officials said it took the combined efforts of two U.S. Coast Guard cutters and one Canadian Coast Guard cutter to break the freighter free.

The video showed the ice-breaking technique used by the cutters, which involves backing the ship through previously broken ice to clear a path.

COAST GUARD WORKS TO FREE 663-FOOT SHIP TRAPPED IN LAKE ERIE ICE NEAR BUFFALO

660-foot freightliner ship stuck in Lake Erie ice

The Coast Guard said the 17 reported crew members had enough food to last for five days and were not in danger.

After breaking free, the Manitoulin was escorted through 20 miles of ice from Buffalo before reaching open waters, according to officials.

The freighter will meet up with another U.S. Coast Guard cutter Monday which will escort the Manitoulin to its final destination in Sarnia, Canada.

POWERFUL WINDS CREATE SEICHE ALONG LAKE ERIE DURING LAKE-EFFECT SNOWSTORM

Lake Erie has mostly frozen over.
(FOX Weather)

 

The Coast Guard added that they would monitor the Manitoulin as it travels across the lake.

Lake Erie is always the first of the Great Lakes to freeze because it is the shallowest, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

The majority of Lake Erie is now covered in ice.

