Coast Guard works to free 663-foot ship trapped in Lake Erie ice near Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. – A Canadian freighter became icebound in Lake Erie outside the Buffalo River breakwall while departing Buffalo, New York, requiring help from a U.S. Coast Guard cutter.

The Coast Guard's ice-breaking tug Bristol Bay was dispatched Thursday to aid the 663-foot Manitoulin, which had become immobilized by thick ice. This incident occurred amid typical winter conditions in the region, with thick ice and fluctuating temperatures between -1 and 15 degrees creating challenges to navigation.

"In response to the situation, the Detroit Ice Desk has deployed the Ice-Breaking Tug Bristol Bay into the Buffalo region to assist with ice-breaking efforts to free the vessel," said U.S. Coast Guard Lt. J.g. Bridgette Baldwin, Sector Eastern Great Lakes Public Affairs Officer.

Lake Erie is always the first lake to freeze because it is the shallowest, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

"It is a part of the reality when you are trying to get freight across Lake Erie," FOX Weather Meteorologist Marissa Torres said. "And you have this very cold air and this blast of cold air that we've had over the past couple of weeks, it has shot up the ice coverage dramatically."

The Bristol Bay departed from Erie, Pennsylvania, and arrived about 2 p.m. to assist Manitoulin, which had just lightered a shipment of rock salt.

The ice-breaking technique involves backing the ship through previously broken ice and then building significant momentum to help knock down windrows and pressure ridges, officials said.

At this time, there are no concerns regarding the safety or well-being of the vessel and crew members, the Coast Guard said.

The reported 17 people on board the Manitoulin told officials that the vessel had adequate fuel, provisions and operational electricity. They were also reported to be in good health and monitoring the situation.