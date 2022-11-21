Search

Watch: Drone captures icy wonderland as turbulent lake spray freezes on Michigan pier

A drone pilot captured the frozen scenes along Michigan's Saint Joseph's pier on Saturday, as spray from Lake Michigan transformed into intricate ice formations amid the freezing temperatures.

By Scott Sistek
Drone captures incredible scenes of frozen spray on Michigan pier

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. -- The calendar still says fall, but a Michigan pier took on a decidedly wintry look over the weekend

A drone pilot captured the frozen scenes along Michigan's Saint Joseph's pier on Saturday, as spray from Lake Michigan transformed into intricate ice formations amid the freezing temperatures.

An arctic front with strong winds froze sea spray all over the Saint Joseph, Michigan pier Saturday.

(Nate's Dronography via Storyful / FOX Weather)

HOW DO ICICLES FORM? AND WHY DO THEY PERPLEX PHYSICISTS?

A weather station near the pier registered temperatures in the 20s early Saturday morning with wind gusts of 35 mph, making for frigid, turbulent seas.

Nathan Voytovick told Storyful that "arctic air and large waves [were] a good combination" as water and spray along the pier froze to form icicles wherever you looked.

