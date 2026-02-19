Drivers warned about jackknifed semi trucks, dangerous travel in Minnesota amid snowy conditions

MINNESOTA - The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) is warning drivers to use caution and go slow on highways in the west-central part of the state as numerous crashes and jackknifed semis have been reported on Thursday.

A powerful winter storm brought blizzard conditions to Minnesota and the Upper Midwest on Wednesday, delivering more than a foot of snow across parts of North Dakota and Minnesota.

While the storm is moving out of the region and toward the Great Lakes, travel conditions are still very dangerous.

Many highways and roads in West-Central Minnesota remained fully or partially snow-covered on Thursday afternoon.

As of 10:30 a.m. CT, MSP said they've responded to 191 winter-related road incidents since midnight — five of which were jackknifed semi trucks.

Video from MSP Sergeant Jesse Grabow on Thursday morning showed the slippery roads and a jackknifed truck in the middle of the messy roads.

"Please drive with care and move over to give those on the side of the roads some room," Grabow said in a post to X.

In one clip, Grabow lit a road flare to alert oncoming drivers of the jackknifed semi and police response.

The MSP said it responded to 468 property damage crashes on Wednesday, along with 29 jackknifed semis.

As the snow from this storm tapers off, another storm is hot on its heels.

Minnesota and the Upper Midwest can expect to see light snow accumulations through Friday, according to the National Weather Service.