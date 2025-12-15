Watch: Driver crashes into pole amid icy roads from powerful Northeast snowstorm

Southington, CT.- A powerful winter storm dumped loads of snow across the Northeast over the weekend, with some areas recording their first measurable snowfall of the season.

The FOX Forecast Center also warned of extreme cold temperatures from a one-two punch of arctic blasts that swept the nation and will continue today with another outbreak.

When these life-threatening lows mix with snow, roads can freeze into dangerous layers of ice, creating unsafe travel conditions.

Footage captured by Kevin Farina shows those conditions in action when a young driver lost control on the icy roads in Southington, Connecticut, on the morning of Dec. 14.

In the video, you can hear the impact of the crash as the pole snaps in half.

Later footage shows Farina approaching the truck to check on the driver.

"Are you okay, you okay," he said.

Farina explained that the roads had been blanketed with snow and that it was slippery outside, adding that the driver was going too fast for the conditions and slid into the pole outside his home.

The driver was able to get out of the truck and walk to the ambulance to be evaluated, Farina shared with Storyful.

This isn’t the first time Farina has experienced an accident right outside his home. In 2018, an SUV crashed into another pole amid similar icy conditions.