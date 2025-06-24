Shaking reported across Puerto Rico after magnitude 5.7 earthquake off Dominican Republic

SAN JUAN – Shaking was reported across the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico on Monday night after an earthquake was reported off the coast of the Dominican Republic.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck about 48 miles to the northeast of the popular travel destination of Punta Cana around 10:45 p.m. local time.

The USGS also said the earthquake was reported at a depth of about 42 miles.

This graphic shows information on an earthquake off the coast of the Dominican Republic.

Hundreds of people reported feeling the shaking, with most reports received by the USGS coming from Puerto Rico.

Numerous aftershocks have also been reported, with the largest being a magnitude 4.2.

No tsunami advisories were issued, and so far, there are no reports of significant damage or injuries.

