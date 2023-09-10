Death toll mounts in Morocco after 6.8 magnitude earthquake leaves thousands homeless

A deadly earthquake has claimed at least 2,000 lives in Morocco where the search continues in remote mountains. An additional 2,000 people suffered injuries in the 6.8 magnitude earthquake.
MARRAKECH, Morocco – Moroccan search teams continue to scour the rubble for survivors and victims two days after a monster 6.8 earthquake destroyed dozens of buildings in the mountainous region southwest of Marrakech.
More than 2,000 people have died, and at least 2,000 others were injured after the powerful earthquake rocked the African nation of Morocco on Friday at 11:11 p.m. local time when many residents were at home or asleep.
The World Health Organization estimates the earthquake impacted more than 30,000 people in Marrakech and surrounding areas. Video recorded by Mkadem Youssef Chenguiti and Serbat Ouled Ali showed people crowded on the streets of Marrakech after the earthquake.
Video shows earthquake survivors sitting on the streets of Marrakech after the 6.8 earthquake destroyed buildings and killed thousands over the weekend.
The U.S. Geological Survey reports the strongest earthquake was recorded near the rural town of Oukaïmedene, which includes many residences not built to withstand an earthquake.
Aftershocks continue to be a concern for survivors and first responders. Shaking was felt throughout western Morocco and as far as Portugal, Spain and Algeria, according to the USGS.
A woman carries a child over rubble from damaged buildings following yesterday's earthquake, on September 10, 2023 in Moulay Brahim, Morocco. A huge earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale has hit central Morocco. Whilst the epicentre was in a sparsely populated area of the High Atlas Mountains, its effects have been felt 71km away in Marrakesh, a major tourist destination, where many buildings have collapsed and thousands of deaths have been reported. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
The minaret of a mosque stands behind damaged or destroyed houses following an earthquake in Moulay Brahim, Al-Haouz province, on September 9, 2023. Morocco's deadliest earthquake in decades has killed at least 1000 people, officials said on September 9, causing widespread damage and sending terrified residents and tourists scrambling to safety in the middle of the night. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP) (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)
Search and Rescue team operations continues at Moulay Brahim region after a 7 magnitude earthquake in Marrakesh, Morocco on September 9, 2023. At least 820 people were killed and 672 others injured following a powerful earthquake that struck Morocco, the country's Interior Ministry said Saturday. (Photo by Abu Adem Muhammed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Search and Rescue team operations continues at Moulay Brahim region after a 7 magnitude earthquake in Marrakesh, Morocco on September 9, 2023. At least 820 people were killed and 672 others injured following a powerful earthquake that struck Morocco, the country's Interior Ministry said Saturday. (Photo by Abu Adem Muhammed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
A view of a destroyed building after a 7 magnitude earthquake in Marrakesh, Morocco on September 9, 2023. At least 820 people were killed and 672 others injured following a powerful earthquake that struck Morocco, the country's Interior Ministry said Saturday. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
A view of a destroyed building after a 7 magnitude earthquake in Marrakesh, Morocco on September 9, 2023. At least 820 people were killed and 672 others injured following a powerful earthquake that struck Morocco, the country's Interior Ministry said Saturday. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Search and Rescue team operations continues at Moulay Brahim region after a 7 magnitude earthquake in Marrakesh, Morocco on September 9, 2023. At least 820 people were killed and 672 others injured following a powerful earthquake that struck Morocco, the country's Interior Ministry said Saturday. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
People inspect damages in Marrakesh following the powerful earthquake that struck Morocco. (Best Quality Available) Photo: Khadija Benabbou/dpa (Photo by Khadija Benabbou/picture alliance via Getty Images)
A view of a man on rubble after a 7 magnitude earthquake in Marrakesh, Morocco on September 9, 2023. At least 296 people were killed and 153 sustained injuries following a powerful earthquake that struck Morocco, the country's Interior Ministry said Saturday. (Photo by Said Echarif/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Residents stay out at a square in Marrakesh on September 9, 2023, after an earthquake. A powerful earthquake that struck Morocco on September 8 night has killed at least 632 people and injured 329 others, according to an updated interior ministry toll. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP) (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)
A woman looks at the rubble of a building in the earthquake-damaged old city in Marrakesh on September 9, 2023. A powerful earthquake that shook Morocco late September 8 killed more than 600 people, interior ministry figures showed, sending terrified residents fleeing their homes in the middle of the night. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP) (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)
A resident navigates through the rubble following a 6.8-magnitude quake in Marrakesh on September 9, 2023. A powerful earthquake that shook Morocco late September 8 killed more than 600 people, interior ministry figures showed, sending terrified residents fleeing their homes in the middle of the night. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP) (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)
A woman reacts standing infront of her earthquake-damaged house in the old city in Marrakesh on September 9, 2023. A powerful earthquake that shook Morocco late September 8 killed more than 600 people, interior ministry figures showed, sending terrified residents fleeing their homes in the middle of the night. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP) (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)
A woman evacuates with her belongings through the rubble in the earthquake-damaged old city of Marrakesh on September 9, 2023. A powerful earthquake that shook Morocco late September 8 killed more than 600 people, interior ministry figures showed, sending terrified residents fleeing their homes in the middle of the night. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP) (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)
A view of rubble after a 7 magnitude earthquake in Marrakesh, Morocco on September 9, 2023. At least 820 people were killed and 672 others injured following a powerful earthquake that struck Morocco, the country's Interior Ministry said Saturday. (Photo by Abu Adem Muhammed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
A view of rubble after a 7 magnitude earthquake in Marrakesh, Morocco on September 9, 2023. At least 820 people were killed and 672 others injured following a powerful earthquake that struck Morocco, the country's Interior Ministry said Saturday. (Photo by Abu Adem Muhammed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
MARRAKESH, MOROCCO - SEPTEMBER 9: A view of a destroyed building after a 7 magnitude earthquake in Marrakesh, Morocco on September 9, 2023. At least 820 people were killed and 672 others injured following a powerful earthquake that struck Morocco, the country's Interior Ministry said Saturday. (Photo by Said Echarif/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Rescue workers search for survivors in a collapsed house in Moulay Brahim, Al Haouz province, on September 9, 2023, after an earthquake. Morocco's deadliest earthquake in decades has killed at least 820 people, officials said on September 9, causing widespread damage and sending terrified residents and tourists scrambling to safety in the middle of the night. (Photo by Fadel SENNA / AFP) (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)
The USS Rescue and Relief Unit of the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces continues to search and recover the bodies of earthquake victims.
King Mohammed VI heard from officials on Saturday regarding the response to the devastating earthquake, where people are in need of food, medical care and shelter.
Plans are being made to distribute more food, water, tents and blankets to the towns impacted by the quake.
After many in the region spent two nights outside, the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces are preparing to build tents to help provide temporary shelter for those affected by the earthquake.
Teams with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies are responding to the disaster area. Moroccan Red Crescent (MRCS) teams are providing first aid, psychosocial support and helping transport the injured to hospitals, according to the IFRC.
Search and Rescue team operations continues at Moulay Brahim region after a 7 magnitude earthquake in Marrakesh, Morocco on September 9, 2023. At least 820 people were killed and 672 others injured following a powerful earthquake that struck Morocco, the country's Interior Ministry said Saturday. (Photo by Abu Adem Muhammed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Some of the worst affected areas are in remote and mountainous areas, making the region difficult to reach.
"The challenges are vast. The search and rescue effort is the focus at this point – and trying to get heavy machinery into those remote areas of the Atlas Mountains to help with that is a priority. But we also know that many people have suffered serious injuries – everything from broken bones to severe head wounds and identifying and prioritizing the most severe cases is key," said Caroline Holt, Disaster, Climate and Crises director for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
The earthquake is the deadliest for western Morocco since the 5.8 magnitude quake in 1960, which claimed the lives of up to 15,000 people, according to the USGS.