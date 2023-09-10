Death toll mounts in Morocco after 6.8 magnitude earthquake leaves thousands homeless

MARRAKECH, Morocco – Moroccan search teams continue to scour the rubble for survivors and victims two days after a monster 6.8 earthquake destroyed dozens of buildings in the mountainous region southwest of Marrakech.

More than 2,000 people have died, and at least 2,000 others were injured after the powerful earthquake rocked the African nation of Morocco on Friday at 11:11 p.m. local time when many residents were at home or asleep.

The World Health Organization estimates the earthquake impacted more than 30,000 people in Marrakech and surrounding areas. Video recorded by Mkadem Youssef Chenguiti and Serbat Ouled Ali showed people crowded on the streets of Marrakech after the earthquake.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports the strongest earthquake was recorded near the rural town of Oukaïmedene, which includes many residences not built to withstand an earthquake.

Aftershocks continue to be a concern for survivors and first responders. Shaking was felt throughout western Morocco and as far as Portugal, Spain and Algeria, according to the USGS.

The USS Rescue and Relief Unit of the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces continues to search and recover the bodies of earthquake victims.

King Mohammed VI heard from officials on Saturday regarding the response to the devastating earthquake, where people are in need of food, medical care and shelter.

Plans are being made to distribute more food, water, tents and blankets to the towns impacted by the quake.

After many in the region spent two nights outside, the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces are preparing to build tents to help provide temporary shelter for those affected by the earthquake.

Teams with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies are responding to the disaster area. Moroccan Red Crescent (MRCS) teams are providing first aid, psychosocial support and helping transport the injured to hospitals, according to the IFRC.

Some of the worst affected areas are in remote and mountainous areas, making the region difficult to reach.

"The challenges are vast. The search and rescue effort is the focus at this point – and trying to get heavy machinery into those remote areas of the Atlas Mountains to help with that is a priority. But we also know that many people have suffered serious injuries – everything from broken bones to severe head wounds and identifying and prioritizing the most severe cases is key," said Caroline Holt, Disaster, Climate and Crises director for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

The earthquake is the deadliest for western Morocco since the 5.8 magnitude quake in 1960, which claimed the lives of up to 15,000 people, according to the USGS.