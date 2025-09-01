Rescue crews search for survivors after deadly 6.0 magnitude Afghanistan earthquake

JALALABAD, Afghanistan – Search and rescue crews continue to find injured and deceased victims after a powerful earthquake struck outside the Afghanistan city of Jalalabad early Monday.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck about 16 miles outside of Jalalabad on Monday local time. The USGS said the quake was caused by thrust faulting in the Hindu Kush mountains of Afghanistan.

More than 800 people have been confirmed dead, and thousands are injured, according to the spokesman of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid.

In the wake of the devastating earthquake, military and medical teams have been evacuating the injured from the Kunar province, where the most extreme damage was reported. The earthquake destroyed homes in the remote, mountainous region, making search efforts more difficult.

According to the Afghan government, more than 40 flights have transported hundreds of injured from Nangarhar's airport.

Photos and video shared by the Ministry of National Defense show victims being carried to and from medical transport on stretchers throughout the rescue effort.

According to the USGS, since 1950, 71 other magnitude 6 or stronger earthquakes have been reported within 150 miles of this latest deadly earthquake, including six magnitude 7 and larger earthquakes.