Extreme Weather
Published

Rescue crews search for survivors after deadly 6.0 magnitude Afghanistan earthquake

In the wake of the devastating earthquake, military and medical teams have been evacuating the injured from the Kunar province, where the most extreme damage was reported. The earthquake destroyed homes in the remote, mountainous region, making search efforts more difficult.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
Rescue workers in Afghanistan respond to powerful earthquake

Video from Afghanistan's Ministry of National Defense shows a massive effort to find survivors after a magnitude 6.0 Earthquake hit on Aug. 31, 2025. 

JALALABAD, Afghanistan – Search and rescue crews continue to find injured and deceased victims after a powerful earthquake struck outside the Afghanistan city of Jalalabad early Monday. 

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck about 16 miles outside of Jalalabad on Monday local time. The USGS said the quake was caused by thrust faulting in the Hindu Kush mountains of Afghanistan.

More than 800 people have been confirmed dead, and thousands are injured, according to the spokesman of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid.

EARTHQUAKE SWARM DETECTED IN NORTHERN NEVADA

In the wake of the devastating earthquake, military and medical teams have been evacuating the injured from the Kunar province, where the most extreme damage was reported. The earthquake destroyed homes in the remote, mountainous region, making search efforts more difficult. 

An Afghan military personnel carries an earthquake victim evacuated by a helicopter from the Nurgal district of Kunar province, after her arrival for medical assistance in Jalalabad on September 1, 2025. A massive rescue operation was underway in Afghanistan on September 1, after a strong earthquake and multiple aftershocks flattened homes in a remote, mountainous region, killing more than 800 people, the Taliban authorities said. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP)

(WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP / Getty Images)

According to the Afghan government, more than 40 flights have transported hundreds of injured from Nangarhar's airport. 

Photos and video shared by the Ministry of National Defense show victims being carried to and from medical transport on stretchers throughout the rescue effort. 

Afghan medical and Taliban security personnel carry stretchers for evacuated earthquake victims upon their arrival for medical assistance in Jalalabad on September 1, 2025. A massive rescue operation was underway in Afghanistan on September 1, after a strong earthquake and multiple aftershocks flattened homes in a remote, mountainous region, killing more than 800 people, the Taliban authorities said. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP)

Afghan medical and Taliban security personnel carry stretchers for evacuated earthquake victims upon their arrival for medical assistance in Jalalabad on September 1, 2025. A massive rescue operation was underway in Afghanistan on September 1, after a strong earthquake and multiple aftershocks flattened homes in a remote, mountainous region, killing more than 800 people, the Taliban authorities said. 

(WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP / Getty Images)

According to the USGS, since 1950, 71 other magnitude 6 or stronger earthquakes have been reported within 150 miles of this latest deadly earthquake, including six magnitude 7 and larger earthquakes.

