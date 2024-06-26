Growing wildfire triggers evacuations near popular summer campgrounds in central Oregon

LA PINE, Ore. – A wildfire exploded to life Tuesday evening, rapidly growing to over 2,000 acres and forcing some evacuations of campgrounds and homes.

The Darlene 3 Fire has sent smoke and flame columns billowing into the air as it burns in the Deschutes National Forest in central Oregon just outside the town of La Pine, about 30 miles south of Bend.

Emergency crews began issuing urgent Level 3 "GO NOW" evacuations about an hour after the fire was spotted for some residents and campgrounds on the east side of Highway 97 just on the outskirts of La Pine.

The evacuation areas grew through the evening as the fire spread, at one point covering miles along the east side of Highway 97.

Fire officials later downgraded some of the mandatory Level 3 evacuations to a Level 2 "GET SET" closer to La Pine on Wednesday morning, but the fire is currently only at 30% containment, scorching 2,415 acres so far.

"Focus today is keeping the fire within its current footprint," Central Oregon Fire officials posted on social media Wednesday morning. "Winds are expected to test lines."

A shelter has been established at La Pine High School. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Deschutes National Forest is home to 1.6 million acres of land and is a popular year-round recreation spot.