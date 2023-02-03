Watch the heroic rescue after boat capsizes from treacherous waves

The U.S. Coast Guard made a heroic rescue Friday after waves caused a boat to capsize off the Pacific Northwest coast.

Crews say they were conducting a training exercise at the mouth of the Columbia River Friday when an emergency call for a rescue was needed.

Emergency lifeboats were launched from STA Cape Disappointment, located on the Washington-Oregon border, and air crews found the boat floundering in the surf.

"The surf made rescue by boat dangerous, so the aircrew decided to lower the rescue swimmer and have the owner enter the water for rescue," the U.S. Coast Guard said.

As the rescuer swam to the boat, the boat capsized from the treacherous waves.

The Coast Guard said the person on the boat was saved and was safely flown by helicopter and treated by EMS.