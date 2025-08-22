Watch: 4 children rescued after being stranded on rock in Great Lakes

SILVER BAY, Minn. – Four children were rescued by helicopter on Sunday after being stranded on a rock on Lake Superior off the coast of northern Minnesota.

The incident occurred near the Black Beach Trailhead in Silver Bay, where dangerous conditions prevented the children from safely making their way off the rock, authorities said.

A request for a helicopter rescue was made at around 9 p.m. to the Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes. The air station then sent an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to help the stranded children.

Night vision footage of the rescue shows the four children huddled together on the rock.

Once the helicopter was in position, each child was hoisted onto the helicopter and then reunited with their parents in a nearby area. The children also received care from medical personnel onsite.

"This successful rescue highlights the critical importance of interagency coordination and the rapid response capabilities of the U.S. Coast Guard," said Lt. j.g. Patrick Grissler, Aircraft Commander. "We are grateful for the collaboration with Lake County and are pleased to have safely assisted these individuals."

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Showers and thunderstorms moved through Silver Bay and the surrounding area Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service. The agency also noted hazardous marine conditions, such as wave heights of up to 6 feet in Silver Bay.