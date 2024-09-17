Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Watch: Daredevil boater records historic storm lashing North Carolina coast

“The storm was much stronger than we expected," said Eitan Feldstein, who was sailing from Cape Canaveral to Chesapeake Bay and captured the storm's intensity on video in Carolina Beach, North Carolina.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Strong wind and rain battered parts of coastal North Carolina on Monday as a historic 18 inches of rain fell over a span of 12 hours, according to the National Weather Service. This footage was filmed by Eitan Feldstein on Monday, who said he was sailing from Cape Canaveral to Chesapeake Bay before getting stuck in the storm at Carolina Beach since Sunday. 01:07

Daredevil boater records 'historic' storm lashing North Carolina coast

Strong wind and rain battered parts of coastal North Carolina on Monday as a historic 18 inches of rain fell over a span of 12 hours, according to the National Weather Service. This footage was filmed by Eitan Feldstein on Monday, who said he was sailing from Cape Canaveral to Chesapeake Bay before getting stuck in the storm at Carolina Beach since Sunday.

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. – A powerful storm system, known as Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight, swept through coastal North Carolina on Monday, bringing with it torrential downpours and strong winds

According to the National Weather Service, the historic weather event resulted in an astonishing 18 inches of rainfall accumulating in just 12 hours across Carolina Beach, Southport, and Boiling Spring Lakes. The extreme precipitation, a once-in-a-thousand-year event, led to widespread and damaging flooding

Eitan Feldstein, who was sailing from Cape Canaveral to Chesapeake Bay, captured the storm's intensity on video. Due to the severe weather conditions, his boat was forced to seek shelter in Carolina Beach.

"We just happened to get caught in this, unfortunately," Feldstein said. "We set sail on Sept. 4 and fought against the weather and just motored on."

NORTH CAROLINA CLOBBERED WITH HISTORIC RAIN AS POTENT NON-TROPICAL STORM MOVED ONSHORE

This footage was filmed by Eitan Feldstein on Monday, who said he was sailing from Cape Canaveral to Chesapeake Bay before getting stuck in the storm at Carolina Beach since Sunday.

This footage was filmed by Eitan Feldstein on Monday, who said he was sailing from Cape Canaveral to Chesapeake Bay before getting stuck in the storm at Carolina Beach since Sunday.

(Eitan Feldstein via Storyful)

Feldstein said they were the only boat not docked but took comfort knowing no boats would break free and smash into them.

"The storm was much stronger than we expected," he added.

A Flash Flood Warning remained in effect for the region until Monday evening, according to the NWS.

Tags
Loading...