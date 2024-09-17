Watch: Daredevil boater records historic storm lashing North Carolina coast

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. – A powerful storm system, known as Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight, swept through coastal North Carolina on Monday, bringing with it torrential downpours and strong winds.

According to the National Weather Service, the historic weather event resulted in an astonishing 18 inches of rainfall accumulating in just 12 hours across Carolina Beach, Southport, and Boiling Spring Lakes. The extreme precipitation , a once-in-a-thousand-year event, led to widespread and damaging flooding .

Eitan Feldstein, who was sailing from Cape Canaveral to Chesapeake Bay, captured the storm's intensity on video. Due to the severe weather conditions, his boat was forced to seek shelter in Carolina Beach.

"We just happened to get caught in this, unfortunately," Feldstein said. "We set sail on Sept. 4 and fought against the weather and just motored on."

NORTH CAROLINA CLOBBERED WITH HISTORIC RAIN AS POTENT NON-TROPICAL STORM MOVED ONSHORE

Feldstein said they were the only boat not docked but took comfort knowing no boats would break free and smash into them.

"The storm was much stronger than we expected," he added.

A Flash Flood Warning remained in effect for the region until Monday evening, according to the NWS.