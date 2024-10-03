See it: Camper swept over raging waterfall during Helene flooding in Virginia

FRIES, Va.– A camper caught up in raging floodwaters from Hurricane Helene in Fries, Virginia on Friday disappeared over a waterfall, and it was recorded on video.

The camper is first seen being swept along the New River before it is tossed over the waterfall, where it disappears from view.

Several people can be heard in the background. At the beginning, someone yells until the camper goes over the waterfall. A child then asks "Where is it?" after the camper disappears. A woman replies to her, saying, "Destroyed, babe. All into a million pieces."

The New River peaked on Friday night at 7 feet over major flood stage during Hurricane Helene's flooding before it began receding. Water levels have since returned to normal.

On Monday, the New River Trail State Park in Fries announced it would be closing until further notice due to the storm's damage.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin confirmed in a Monday press conference that Helene caused at least two deaths in the state.

Helene's death toll across six states surpassed 200 on Thursday.