Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

New York church hopes to rebuild after relentless lake-effect snowstorms lead to collapse

Roofs of homes, barns, garages, local fire departments and porches were buckling under the weight of heavy snow from the February winter storm. The Ranch of Hope church was among the structures that collapsed but the church leadership hopes to rebuild.

By Katie Byrne , Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne was in Camden, New York, on Sunday, and spoke with Ranch of Hope Pastor Kevin Donahue about how the collapse of his church’s roof has impacted services and what they’re doing to rebuild and get back to normal. (Interview from Sunday, March 2, 2025)

Service held at pastor’s New York home after church roof collapses due to heavy snow

FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne was in Camden, New York, on Sunday, and spoke with Ranch of Hope Pastor Kevin Donahue about how the collapse of his church’s roof has impacted services and what they’re doing to rebuild and get back to normal. (Interview from Sunday, March 2, 2025)

CAMDEN, N.Y. – After a multi-day lake-effect snow storm hit Central New York last month, more than 100 structure collapses were reported across three counties in the state, including the Ranch of Hope Community Church in Williamstown. 

Emergency management officials say the roofs of homes, barns, garages and porches were buckling under the weight of heavy snow. Williamstown saw between 3 and 4 feet of snow, and after days of no snowmelt, the weight became too much for many structures in the area. 

NEW YORK FIREHOUSE COLLAPSES UNDER HEAVY SNOW WITH FIREFIGHTERS ON ROOF NARROWLY AVOIDING INJURY

Ranch of Hope Rev. Kevin Donahue hopes repairs will be speedy enough to hold services in the sanctuary again by Easter Sunday, but for now, he's holding them at his home. 

Damages to the Ranch of Hope Community Church in Williamstown, New York.

Damages to the Ranch of Hope Community Church in Williamstown, New York. 

Beautiful worship music filled the air this past Sunday as FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne walked into Donahue's home. 

"This is a normal Sunday, but an abnormal Sunday because we're not in our building; naturally, we're at home, so the majority of our congregation is online," Donahue said. "We go live on Facebook. Thank God we have that. And God has a plan and purpose."

Pastors Kevin & Kim Donahue of Ranch of Hope Community Church in Williamstown, New York, spoke about how 3-4 feet of lake-effect snow blanketing their church caused the church roof to collapse.

Church roof collapses under weight of heavy snow in New York

Pastors Kevin & Kim Donahue of Ranch of Hope Community Church in Williamstown, New York, spoke about how 3-4 feet of lake-effect snow blanketing their church caused the church roof to collapse.

The collapse of the fellowship hall is impacting more than just Sunday worship; electrical issues from the collapse have caused issues with the weekly soup kitchen on Wednesdays, where the church provides a warm meal. 

This week, the church opened its food pantry to the public so it wouldn't go to waste.

There was no insurance to cover the damages. The community church leaders hope to raise $35,000 through a GoFundMe to get back on their feet.

"We're hoping and praying that God allows us to get back in there for Resurrection Sunday, which is April 20," he said. "So that's our goal. If not, that's okay too."

Tags
Loading...