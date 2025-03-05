New York church hopes to rebuild after relentless lake-effect snowstorms lead to collapse

CAMDEN, N.Y. – After a multi-day lake-effect snow storm hit Central New York last month, more than 100 structure collapses were reported across three counties in the state, including the Ranch of Hope Community Church in Williamstown.

Emergency management officials say the roofs of homes, barns, garages and porches were buckling under the weight of heavy snow. Williamstown saw between 3 and 4 feet of snow, and after days of no snowmelt, the weight became too much for many structures in the area.

Ranch of Hope Rev. Kevin Donahue hopes repairs will be speedy enough to hold services in the sanctuary again by Easter Sunday, but for now, he's holding them at his home.

Beautiful worship music filled the air this past Sunday as FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne walked into Donahue's home.

"This is a normal Sunday, but an abnormal Sunday because we're not in our building; naturally, we're at home, so the majority of our congregation is online," Donahue said. "We go live on Facebook. Thank God we have that. And God has a plan and purpose."

The collapse of the fellowship hall is impacting more than just Sunday worship; electrical issues from the collapse have caused issues with the weekly soup kitchen on Wednesdays, where the church provides a warm meal.

This week, the church opened its food pantry to the public so it wouldn't go to waste.

There was no insurance to cover the damages. The community church leaders hope to raise $35,000 through a GoFundMe to get back on their feet.

"We're hoping and praying that God allows us to get back in there for Resurrection Sunday, which is April 20," he said. "So that's our goal. If not, that's okay too."