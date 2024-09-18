Nearly 2 dozen people injured in Southern California wildfires

HIGHLAND, Calif. – Three major wildfires in Southern California continue to burn thousands of acres, destroying buildings and injuring several people.

All three fires began within days of each other in early September. Dozens of evacuation orders and warnings are in place in the areas surrounding each fire.

'If you fly, we can't'

The Line Fire, which is 50% contained and has burned 39,181 acres in San Bernardino County, is the second-largest of the three fires. Four firefighters have been injured in the Line Fire, according to CAL FIRE.

Arson was determined as the cause of the fire, and on Sept. 10, a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of starting the blaze in Highland, California, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said.

More than 56,000 buildings are threatened by the Line Fire, according to InciWeb. One structure has been destroyed, and four others have been damaged, CAL FIRE reported.

On Wednesday, CAL FIRE San Bernardino Unit said several drones have intruded into the airspace over the Line Fire, which forced the grounding of CAL FIRE aircraft, impeding firefighting operations.

"Please help us share the message that flying drones in wildfire areas can have serious consequences. If you fly, we can't," CAL FIRE said in a post to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Bridge Fire cause under investigation

The Bridge Fire burns the largest of the three wildfires, scorching 54,795 acres in San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties. The fire is 37% contained, according to CAL FIRE.

Four firefighters have been injured fighting the Bridge Fire, CAL FIRE reports. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

More than 2,600 fire personnel are assigned to the Bridge Fire.

Airport Fire injuries 15

The Airport Fire in Orange and Riverside counties has burned 23,519 acres. Fifteen people, including 13 firefighters and two civilians, have been injured in the fire, according to CAL FIRE.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an accident, sparked by heavy equipment work near Riverside County Airport, Orange County Fire Authority said.

The Airport Fire is 35% contained, according to CAL FIRE.