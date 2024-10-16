California fire threat forces warnings of potential power shutoffs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Golden State’s largest utility provider is warning thousands of residents that power shutoffs may be needed to help reduce the threat of wildfires, as Diablo winds are expected to begin on Thursday and possibly last into the early weekend.

PG&E has warned upwards of around 32,000 customers in Northern and Central California to expect shutoffs starting on Thursday, with the greatest threat on Friday.

The potential power outages are part of the Public Safety Power Shutoff program (PSPS), which is designed to reduce the risk of electrical equipment starting fires.

The FOX Forecast Center says the combination of northerly to easterly winds and low relative humidity values has caused local National Weather Service offices to issue fire weather alerts such as a Fire Weather Watch and Fire Weather Warning for millions of Californians.

"Behind today’s system, dry northerly winds will develop along the western side of the Sacramento Valley tomorrow before more widespread offshore flow develops tomorrow night through midday Saturday. The strongest winds are expected in the Sierra Nevada foothills, the western Sacramento Valley, elevated Bay Area terrain and elevated terrain in portions of the Central Coast. Winds will decrease in strength but remain offshore through Sunday, before more settled weather returns early next week," PG&E stated in its latest advisory.

The winds are commonly referred to as "Diablo winds" and can gust to 45-55 mph or even greater.

Diablo winds occur both during the spring and fall but are usually more impactful during the autumn months when vegetation is typically drier from the summer season.

Farther south, the phenomenon is known as "Santa Ana winds," which are also expected to impact parts of San Bernardino, Riverside, San Diego and Imperial counties by the end of the week.

A dry start to autumn has caused California to venture into drought conditions, with around 14% of the state officially in a drought and 75% considered to be unusually dry.

Drying vegetation increases the likelihood of wildfires because it essentially acts as fuel for wildfires to rapidly spread.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, humidity levels are expected to increase, and winds will decrease throughout much of Northern California by the second half of the weekend, but the threat for increased wildfire activity will likely remain for Southern California into next week.

The height of Southern California’s fire season typically continues into November due in part to Santa Ana winds, whereas activity in the northern part of the state tends to decrease a bit earlier during the fall.