Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake rattles California south of San Francisco

People across the region reported feeling the earthquake from San Francisco southward through San Jose, Santa Cruz and Salinas.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
While you may think quakes are a western US problem, some of the largest temblors in US history have happened in the East. 02:25

Why earthquakes are felt differently in the US

While you may think quakes are a western US problem, some of the largest temblors in US history have happened in the East.

SAN FRANCISCO – A magnitude 4.2 earthquake rocked areas south of San Francisco in California early Sunday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was reported about 2 miles north-northwest of Aromas, California, about 2:47 a.m. PT.

This graphic shows the information regarding an earthquake in California on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.

This graphic shows the information regarding an earthquake in California on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.

(FOX Weather)

The earthquake was reported at a depth of about 4.5 miles.

People across the region reported feeling the earthquake from San Francisco southward through San Jose, Santa Cruz and Salinas.

So far, there are no reports of injuries or major damage.

Tags
Loading...