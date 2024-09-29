Magnitude 4.2 earthquake rattles California south of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO – A magnitude 4.2 earthquake rocked areas south of San Francisco in California early Sunday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was reported about 2 miles north-northwest of Aromas, California, about 2:47 a.m. PT.

The earthquake was reported at a depth of about 4.5 miles.

People across the region reported feeling the earthquake from San Francisco southward through San Jose, Santa Cruz and Salinas.

So far, there are no reports of injuries or major damage.