Buffalo Trace Distillery ready to welcome Kentucky Derby visitors after devastating flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky.– A famous bourbon distillery that was badly flooded in early April is prepared to welcome its largest number of visitors since the flooding.

The Kentucky Derby week is underway, and we're just two days away from the race on Saturday.

Businesses across Kentucky prepare for Derby weekend, and Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort is no different.

The flooding forced the distillery to close for 10 days while the water receded and damage cleanup began.

Photos taken on April 7 and 11 showed the extent of the flooding, with water surrounding the distillery campus' buildings.

"Restoration work is about 75% complete throughout campus," a Buffalo Trace spokesperson told FOX Weather. "Ongoing work includes repairs to equipment, mainly electrical repairs."

Tours of the distillery have started in a modified capacity as of Thursday. Buffalo Trace is only open to guests via reservation while crews continue to repair damage from the flooding.

Reservations will continue into at least next week, beyond Derby weekend.

The first floor of the distillery's visitor center reopened on Tuesday for the first time since the flooding.

Buffalo Trace invites people visiting the distillery Thursday through Sunday to participate in their Race Days at the Trace celebration, in honor of the Derby.

The distillery said this would be the largest number of visitors they've had since the flooding.