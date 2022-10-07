Search

The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Temporary bridge opens, bringing resources and help to once-isolated Pine Island

Reconnecting the island to mainland Florida is increasing residents’ access to food, water and other supplies.

By Angeli Gabriel , Brandy Campbell Source FOX Weather
Drivers were able to return to Pine Island on Friday, Brandy Campbell, FOX Weather multimedia journalist says. The island is in the process of replacing downed poles and having drinking water available to more residents.  04:22

Pine Island infrastructure slowly recovering, donations heading to area

Drivers were able to return to Pine Island on Friday, Brandy Campbell, FOX Weather multimedia journalist says. The island is in the process of replacing downed poles and having drinking water available to more residents. 

PINE ISLAND, Fla. – A temporary bridge has reconnected Pine Island to the mainland, helping bring food, water and other supplies to residents impacted by Ian.

When Ian swept through the region as a Category 4 hurricane in late September, it destroyed the original bridge and cut off the island’s residents.

A temporary bridge was completed on Wednesday, just three days after construction began.

Pine Island is now reconnected to the mainland after a week post Hurricane Ian.  00:29

Pine Island, Florida bridge rebuilt following Hurricane Ian

Pine Island is now reconnected to the mainland after a week post Hurricane Ian. 

On Friday, FOX Weather multimedia journalist Brandy Campbell visited the bridge and showed the steady flow of traffic going into and out of Pine Island.

According to Campbell, the bridge has helped propel recovery efforts for the island’s residents, such as goods delivered by the Florida Highway Patrol.

This additional aid has helped the people of Pine Island, who are still experiencing challenges as they work to rebuild their community.

FOX Weather multimedia journalist Brandy Campbell says having the road fixed on the island has allowed for resources and donations to pour in.  03:50

Road access restored to Pine Island, Florida

FOX Weather multimedia journalist Brandy Campbell says having the road fixed on the island has allowed for resources and donations to pour in. 

Over 7,000 customers were without power as of Friday evening, as power poles can be seen strewn about on the ground.

Only half of the island as access to water, whereas the other half can only access water for four hours a day. They are also under a boil water advisory.

While the infrastructure of Pine Island remains to be fully repaired, the temporary bridge is helping hasten the process of recovery as donations of food, water and other necessities are able to pour in.

Tags
Loading.