Extreme Weather
Watch: 1 injured after boulders tumble toward motorcyclist, drivers in Taiwan

The Miaoli County Government Transportation and Public Works Department said heavy rain had fallen for nearly two days, causing parts of the rocky mountain face to crack loose and collapse.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
One person was injured after a rock fall on Monday crashed down onto unwitting drivers in rural Miaoli County in northern Taiwan. 

MIAOLI COUNTY, Taiwan – One person was injured and two vehicles were severely damaged after a rockfall on Monday crashed down onto unwitting drivers in rural Miaoli County in northern Taiwan.

Video recorded around noon local time shows rocks and boulders tumbling down a mountainside, with some boulders being larger than an SUV.

(Miaoli County Government of Transportation / FOX Weather)

A motorcyclist and a driver of a sedan were narrowly spared by the rockfall, having driven by seconds before it occurred, while a second driver experienced damage to their car.

Bringing up the rear, one driver of an SUV approached the site of the rockfall just as it was happening. He stopped his vehicle during the rockfall and then opened his door as large rocks tumbled around him.

(Miaoli County Government of Transportation / FOX Weather)

The Miaoli County Government Transportation and Public Works Department said heavy rain had fallen for nearly two days, causing parts of the rocky mountain face to crack loose and collapse.

(Miaoli County Government of Transportation / FOX Weather)

The department noted that the area is still unstable due to the rainfall, with rocks continuing to fall on the road sporadically. Because of this, this section of the road was temporarily closed. 

