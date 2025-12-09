CLOSE CALL: Must-see footage captures deputy dash across interstate to dodge incoming out-of-control car

GLADSTONE, N.D. – Time stood still for a deputy from the Stark County Sheriff's Office when a car lost control and barreled towards him while tending to a separate vehicle in the median of a snowy North Dakota highway.

Deputies from the Stark County Sheriff's Office were on Interstate 94 near Gladstone to assist a with a roll-over accident, tending to a damaged vehicle sitting on the snow-covered median between the popular east to west corridor that runs across North Dakota, connecting some of its largest cities like Fargo and Bismark.

While retrieving a jacket from the partially destroyed, inoperable vehicle, body-worn camera footage captures the moments a vehicle plowed off the highway, spun out and lost control as it veered directly towards the deputy.

In a split second, the deputy darts dangerously across the highway, dodging incoming traffic to avoid the erratic vehicle.

Footage from a nearby squad car captured the incident on a dashboard camera, and the daring moments the deputy sprinted for his life across the busy state highway. On the opposite side of the highway, a white sedan spun out and rolled over with extreme speed towards the defenseless deputy. The screech of tires is a screaming warning for the deputy, who luckily dodged both the vehicle and the highway traffic.

After safely dodging the danger and arriving at his patrol car, the deputy rushed to the rolled-over car and immediately began providing assistance to the driver.

Both the deputy and the driver of the rolled-over vehicle were not injured in the chaotic, caught-on-camera incident, according to Stark County Sheriff's Office.

Snowstorms have created hectic driving conditions for millions across the Northern-tier of America as roads have grown increasingly dangerous to travel on.

According to South Dakota Highway Patrol Captain Robert Mayer, several heavy snowstorms have kept crews busy statewide, nothing new this time of year as winter weather arrives.

"This time of year, it's not uncommon," Mayer said on FOX Weather Now.