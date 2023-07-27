Texas wildfire destroys several homes as heat, dry weather conspire against firefighters

BLUM, Texas – A wildfire in Texas is currently raging uncontrollably and has already destroyed several homes while posing a threat to numerous other structures, according to fire officials.

The Blum Fire in Hill County sparked on Wednesday and has already engulfed approximately 250 acres with 0% containment, the Texas A&M Forest Service reports. Shockingly, five homes have already been destroyed, with over 25 buildings in immediate danger.

Currently, no evacuations are in place, but some residents north of White Rock Creek have been advised to take precautions and exit the area due to the risk of further fire spread, the fire agency said.

Numerous county and state resources have been activated to tackle the fire in Blum. Safety is paramount, fire officials say as they safeguard buildings by utilizing dozers, engines and aircraft. Fire crews are expected to be in the area working alongside roasts for the next several days.

Texas-New Mexico Power said the fire has burned several of their utility poles. Their crews were able to restore power to all but two customers Wednesday because the facilities serving them were sufficiently damaged. Pole replacements are expected to begin Thursday if conditions allow.

Triple digit heat in the Texas forecast

High pressure will continue to dominate Texas weather this week. Rain chances will be limited, and widespread triple-digit temperatures return to the forecast. Over the past month, the persistent hot and dry conditions have dried vegetation across the state.

On Tuesday, Texas A&M Forest Service responded to 14 new requests for assistance on wildfires that burned over 500 acres across the state. Through the weekend, wildfire activity is possible in the Eastern Hill Country, Western Hill Country and Cross Timbers regions of the state.

There are currently 143 Texas counties with burn bans.

"With the recent uptick in wildfire activity, Texas A&M Forest Service has mobilized additional personnel and equipment to assist with response," Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief Wes Moorehead said. "State and local firefighters are prepared to respond quickly, but we need Texans to be careful and prevent wildfire ignitions while conditions remain hot and dry."

In Texas, nine out of 10 wildfires are human-caused and preventable, the fire agency said.

The most common causes of wildfires during the summer months are debris burning and equipment use, which includes parking in dry grass and dragging trailer chains.