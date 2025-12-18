Blizzard conditions lead to near-zero visibility in Minnesota

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn.– Blizzard conditions created dangerous travel across Minnesota, leading to a no travel advisory on Thursday.

A Blizzard Warning was in effect for Polk County for most of the day Thursday.

Minnesota State Trooper Sgt. Jesse Grabow posted video to X on Thursday morning showing conditions, saying troopers were assisting traffic.

MORE THAN 300K WITHOUT POWER ACROSS NORTHWEST, ROCKIES, AS COAST-TO-COAST STORM DELIVERS 100+MPH WIND GUSTS

Video showed how bad conditions were, as whiteout conditions prevented seeing vehicles from passing by.

Several roads in northwest Minnesota were closed due to the blizzard conditions, according to Minnesota 511.

Strong, gusty winds took over the background noise in the video.

WHAT MAKES A BLIZZARD DIFFERENT FROM AN ORDINARY SNOWSTORM?

Wind gusts over 70 mph were recorded across northern Minnesota and North Dakota, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

While snow totals didn't amount to much, blowing snow and whiteout conditions caused dangerous driving conditions on major interstates.