Biltmore Estate to reopen this weekend month after Helene's devastation: 'Signal of Hope'

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The historic Biltmore Estate in Asheville is set to reopen this weekend after Helene devastated western North Carolina.

Helene dropped nearly 30 inches of rain – about four months’ worth – in three days in part of the Tar Heel State, causing widespread flooding, mudslides and more than 200 deaths.

The Biltmore Estate experienced extensive flooding and damage at its entrance, which is located at Biltmore Village, according to Vice President of Communications at the Biltmore Company Kathleen Mosher.

The 8,000-acre estate’s historic structures, gardens and winery were unscathed during Helene.

"We were very fortunate in that way, and we have worked really hard since that time to repair the damage at our front entrance gate, and that will also open on November 2nd," Mosher said.

‘Signal of Hope’

The story of the Biltmore Estate goes back to 1888, when George Vanderbilt visited Asheville for the first time and began buying land for what would become his new country home. According to Biltmore officials, Vanderbilt chose the area because he was captivated by the beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

This time of year, the Biltmore Estate hosts their annual holiday tradition known as Christmas at Biltmore. The estate transforms for the Christmas season, with Christmas trees, wreaths and lights adorning the Biltmore House and throughout the property.

This year, Christmas at Biltmore will run from Nov. 2 through Jan. 5.

Reopening ahead of the holidays is significant given the hardships those in western North Carolina are continuing to experience, according to Mosher.

"The season of hope is extremely meaningful for us right now, and we want our family and friends around," she said. "We want our neighbors to be able to celebrate the holidays and to have that signal of hope as we go into November and December is really important as we look toward our recovery here in western North Carolina."

To aid in the recovery process, the Biltmore Estate and its family owners launched the Biltmore Relief Fund for WNC in early October. In doing so, they committed $2 million in immediate relief to help employees in western North Carolina whose communities were upturned by Helene.

Biltmore officials noted that the fund will support employees in crisis, provide support to local non-profits helping the region, along with investing in the recovery of the community.

"Western North Carolina has been our family’s home for more than 125 years, and we are devastated to see Helene’s impact on our region," said Bill Cecil, Jr., President and CEO of Biltmore. "We remain committed to supporting our employees and neighbors in the aftermath of this unprecedented storm and the long-term recovery efforts. Now more than ever, we must work together to stabilize and rebuild this community."