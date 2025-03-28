Watch: Bangkok skyscraper collapses during 7.7 earthquake

BANGKOK, Thailand -- A massive 7.7 earthquake that rocked southeastern Asia Friday led to the collapse of a skyscraper in Bangkok.

Jack Brown's dash camera was rolling when the quake struck Friday. Video shows a multi-story building under construction sway then topple to the ground in a cloud of debris and dust as astonished drivers look on.

Thai PBS News reports at least 10 people have died and 16 were hurt in the quake, with 101 still missing.

The quake was centered just over 600 miles away near Mandalay, Burma, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A very strong 6.4 aftershock struck 12 minutes later.

Reuters reports more than 140 people have been killed in Burma.

Updates to follow soon.