Video shows tree explode after lightning strike as man narrowly avoids being crushed by falling limbs

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia – A man from Australia joked that he was going to buy a lottery ticket after a shocking video showed him narrowly avoiding being crushed by a falling tree after it was struck by lightning and exploded.

The video shows a man identified as Simon Somervail packing boxes into his car in Mudgee, Australia, as a rumble of thunder can be heard in the distance back in early November.

As he opened his car door and placed the boxes inside, he said he realized he had left his wallet back in his house, so he went to retrieve it.

Moments later, a bolt of lightning strikes a tree next to the car, causing it to explode.

Large tree branches and bark are then seen in the video raining down on top of the car, crushing it in the process.

He told 9 News in Australia that he heard what sounded like an explosion, and it was like nothing he had ever heard before.

"I don’t know if I would have been more injured being in the car or next to it," he said. "Either way, it wouldn’t have been pretty."

He said his insurance company totaled his car after the incident, and in an Instagram post, he joked that he was going to buy a lottery ticket.