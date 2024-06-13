Arizona's Rose Fire destroys structures, closes route to Phoenix

WICKENBURG, Az. – The Rose Fire destroyed multiple structures after forcing officials to close U.S. 60, which connected the town of Wickenburg to Phoenix, as dangerously hot temperatures continue in Arizona this week.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said the Rose Fire started on Wednesday about 4 miles south of Wickenburg on the east side of U.S. 60.

Windy, hot and dry conditions helped the fire grow from less than 10 acres to 150 acres, prompting evacuations for the Rio Vista Hills community. The fire jumped the highway and continues to burn on both sides of U.S. 60.

The fire destroyed at least six structures, and approximately 25 homes are still threatened by the Rose Fire. FOX 10 Phoenix reports that about 100 homes were initially threatened on Wednesday.

Some evacuations were lifted, but those who live between the rest area on U.S. 60 and the Hassayampa River Preserve remain under evacuation orders. Everyone else was allowed to return home on Wednesday night.

On Thursday, officials with the Arizona Department of Forestry said overnight cooler temperatures and increasing humidity helped decrease fire activity and kept it from growing.

The fire is still estimated to be 150 acres with no containment. Additional resources, including hotshot crews and engines, are arriving on Thursday.

Officials said U.S. 60 remains closed in both directions outside Wickenburg as the fire continues to burn on both sides of the highway. Downed power lines across the highway create additional dangers for vehicles.

The fire closed the quickest route to and from Phoenix on U.S. 60 near Morristown and south of Wickenburg. Traffic is being rerouted to Interstate 10 to circumvent the closure, increasing the commonly one-hour commute by about 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Dangerous heat bakes Arizona

Firefighters battling the Rose Fire have faced extreme weather conditions. Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for five states across the West, including Arizona and California.

Dangerously hot temperatures between 106 and 112 degrees are forecast across southwest and southern Arizona.

Phoenix and most of southern Arizona remain under an Excessive Heat Warning through Sunday night. Wickenburg is included in the Warning, and temperatures are forecast to hit 104 on Friday.