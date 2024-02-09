Arizona teen jumps into cold lake attempting to rescue driver who veered into water

CHANDLER, Ariz. – A high school boy jumped into a cold lake in Chandler, Arizona to try and rescue a man who drove his SUV into the water on Wednesday, according to FOX 10 Arizona.

The crash happened near Dobson and Queen Creek Roads on Feb. 7. Video from a news helicopter shows the SUV underwater as a group of firefighters rushed in to reach it.

Before the firefighters arrived, a 16-year-old boy who lived in an apartment nearby dove in and swam to the vehicle. The driver was unconscious and didn't respond.

"We both ran out to the lake. I made the 911 call," Erkan Cakmak, the teen's father said. "At the time, the guy was unconscious."

He says as he was working from home, he heard "a plump" from his balcony door and saw the car in the lake.

The dad yelled for his son, Ethan, who had just gotten home from school.

"I realized that (the driver) needed help, he might drown," Ethan Cakmak said. "So, I ran outside, through the gate, took my shirt off, took everything out of my pockets and I jumped into the water."

Despite the frigid, dirty water, he didn't hesitate and swam out to the vehicle.

'Help people when you can'

"I looked through the window and I see the guy with his chin on his chest bobbing up and down because he was breathing, which is good because that means he's alive, but his eyes were closed, and he wasn't responding to any banging on the window," Ethan said.

With no response and no luck breaking a window, Ethan decided, since the vehicle stopped sinking, that he'd swim back to shore.

His dad had already called 911. The driver who was eventually rescued from the car was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Police are commending the duo for their heroic efforts.

"I think that's awesome. It goes to show that we're out here looking out for each other. Not just us, PD and fire, but also our private citizens," Chandler Police Sgt. Ricky Gonzales said. "That's pretty cool."

Helping another person came naturally to the two.

"You have to do something right," Erkan said.

Ethan adds, "Online, I see videos every once in a while of similar things happening to people where people are in danger or in need. People just ignore what's going on around them. I think as humans we need to be a community for each other and be there for each other when they need help. Help people when you can."

Police are still investigating why the driver veered off the road.