Watch: Frigid Canadian morning lends chance for dazzling steam art

What to do on a sunny but frigid morning when the temperature drops well below freezing?

For one Canadian photographer, it was time to make some steam art. She went out into a snowy field in Saskatchewan earlier this month as the temperature dropped to -8 degrees F (-22 C) with a thermos full of near-boiling water and took part in a wintertime ritual when temperatures are well below freezing.

If temperatures are below zero, the boiling water will instantly evaporate and condense, allowing a cloud to form.

Throw in a camera with video set on slow motion, and you have an artistic tribute to an arctic blast.

However, some experts warn this trick has dangers and to exercise extreme caution, as if the temperature is not cold enough or if the water doesn't quite all have a chance to evaporate, you could be doused and burned by the boiling water.