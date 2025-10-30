Anchorage shaken as 5.4 earthquake strikes southern Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- A moderate earthquake shook southern Alaska Thursday morning, including the Anchorage area.

The 5.4 quake struck just after 9:30 a.m. Alaska Time and was centered in a remote coastal area about 29 miles southeast of Fox River and about 110 miles south of Anchorage.

Seismologists with the U.S. Geological Survey say the quake was about 12 miles deep.

Shaking was felt in the Anchorage area, according to the FOX Forecast Center, but there are no initial reports of any significant damage.

NOAA's National Tsunami Warning Center says there is no risk of tsunami.

Updates to follow soon.