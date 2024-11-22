Amtrak train impaled by tree near Seattle during bomb cyclone windstorm

SILVANA, Wash. — An Amtrak engineer escaped serious injury when a tree impaled the front cab of a train caught in Tuesday’s bomb cyclone-fueled windstorm near Seattle.

Train No. 519 had left Vancouver, B.C. just before 8 p.m. and was heading south toward Seattle when it crashed into a tree that had fallen on the tracks near the town of Silvana, about 50 miles north of the Emerald City, Amtrak officials said.

BOMB CYCLONE SLAMS SEATTLE AREA WITH FIERCE WINDS LEAVING AT LEAST 2 DEAD

The impact sent a part of the tree through the front windshield of the engine and caused significant damage to the rest of the cab.

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

The engineer was taken to a local hospital to be checked out and was later released, Amtrak said. There were no injuries to any of the 48 passengers on board.

The windstorm, one of the strongest to strike the region in nearly 20 years, left a wide swath of damage across Western Washington’s foothill communities.

Gusts reached 50-75 mph, and over 700,000 electrical customers lost power during the peak of the storm. Two people were killed by falling trees and at least two others were injured.

Nearly 200,000 customers still remained without power three days later.