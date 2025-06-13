Search
Alaska's largest city shakes as magnitude 4.2 quake rocks state

Shaking was reported throughout the Cook Inlet region and as far away as Anchorage, which lies about 165 miles northeast of the epicenter.

FILE – Alaska records more earthquakes than any other state

In the last five years, the Alaska Earthquake Center has recorded more than 250,000 earthquakes in Alaska alone. FOX Weather's Max Gorden spoke with the scientists who are tracking and studying the state's seismic activity.

ALSWORTH, Alaska – A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook southern Alaska on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. 

The quake happened at 11:17 a.m. local time, with the epicenter located about 31 miles east of the community of Port Alsworth and nearly 100 miles underground, the Alaska Earthquake Center said. 

Shaking was reported throughout the Cook Inlet region and as far away as Anchorage, which lies about 165 miles northeast of Port Alsworth.

Port Alsworth is a remote community that is not connected to a road system, nor does it have grocery stores, according to the National Park Service.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

