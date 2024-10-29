4 elementary students injured after large tree branch falls on Missouri school playground

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. – Four elementary school students were injured Tuesday after powerful winds caused a tree branch to fall onto a school playground in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.

The incident occurred at around 1:45 p.m. as students at Pleasant Hill Elementary were at recess. A "sizable" branch broke loose off a large tree on a neighboring property and fell onto the playground, according to Pleasant Hill R-lll Superintendent Dr. Wayne Burke.

One student suffered injuries requiring hospitalization, Burke said. The other three had minor injuries and were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Located southeast of Kansas City, Pleasant Hill was under a Wind Advisory at the time of the incident, as the National Weather Service measured wind speeds gusting up to 40 mph in nearby Harrisonville.