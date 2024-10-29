Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

4 elementary students injured after large tree branch falls on Missouri school playground

Located southeast of Kansas City, Pleasant Hill was under a Wind Advisory at the time of the incident, as the National Weather Service measured wind speeds gusting up to 40 mph in nearby Harrisonville.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather meteorologists Ian Oliver and Ari Sarsalari break down the latest forecast for the growing severe weather threat over the central U.S. each day through Halloween. 03:20

FILE: Kansas City metro faces significant severe weather threat ahead of Halloween

FOX Weather meteorologists Ian Oliver and Ari Sarsalari break down the latest forecast for the growing severe weather threat over the central U.S. each day through Halloween.

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. – Four elementary school students were injured Tuesday after powerful winds caused a tree branch to fall onto a school playground in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.

The incident occurred at around 1:45 p.m. as students at Pleasant Hill Elementary were at recess. A "sizable" branch broke loose off a large tree on a neighboring property and fell onto the playground, according to Pleasant Hill R-lll Superintendent Dr. Wayne Burke. 

One student suffered injuries requiring hospitalization, Burke said. The other three had minor injuries and were treated at the scene by paramedics.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Located southeast of Kansas City, Pleasant Hill was under a Wind Advisory at the time of the incident, as the National Weather Service measured wind speeds gusting up to 40 mph in nearby Harrisonville. 

Tags
Loading...