Earth & Space
Rare feathered-guest temporarily halts famous Las Vegas fountains shows

Nevada Department of Wildlife Conservation Education Supervisor Doug Nielsen told FOX Weather that the loon was captured by biologists early Wednesday morning and relocated to a more suitable and remote location where it has space, food and quiet surroundings.

By Chris Oberholtz
LAS VEGAS – One of the rarest birds in the U.S. has become a show-stopper on the Las Vegas Strip.

Nevada wildlife officials said they worked with Bellagio Hotel & Casino crews to rescue a juvenile yellow-billed loon from Lake Bellagio, which caused the Fountains of Bellagio to pause operations temporarily.

The unusual sighting of a yellow-billed loon, a migratory bird that normally makes its home in the Arctic and along the Pacific, in Lake Bellagio where the famous fountain show occurs on the Strip in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service / Getty Images)

Tuesday's sighting is uncommon since these birds are typically found in the Arctic and along the Pacific. The Bellagio said in a social media post that it is "happy to welcome the most exclusive guests," adding that the loon is among the 10 rarest birds in the U.S.

Nevada Department of Wildlife Conservation Education Supervisor Doug Nielsen told FOX Weather that the loon was captured by biologists early Wednesday morning and relocated to a more suitable and remote location where it has space, food and quiet surroundings. 

"According to the biologist who oversaw the capture, the bird had no apparent injuries and appeared to be in relatively good health," Nielsen said.

The unusual sighting of a yellow-billed loon, a migratory bird that normally makes its home in the Arctic and along the Pacific, in Lake Bellagio where the famous fountain show occurs on the Strip in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service / Getty Images)

The Arctic-dwelling yellow-billed loon is a migratory bird that is typically found along the Pacific coast and is commonly associated with coastal areas. There are only approximately 16,000 of these birds in the world, according to the National Audubon Society.

Kurt Buzard, with the Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve, said this particular loon was spotted in Las Vegas on Feb. 26 after being blown off course during its migration to Alaska. It's possible the bird became lost after leaving the preserve, he told FOX 5 in Las Vegas.

The unusual sighting of a yellow-billed loon, a migratory bird that normally makes its home in the Arctic and along the Pacific, in Lake Bellagio where the famous fountain show occurs on the Strip in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service / Getty Images)

"It’s an odd thing that it would come to the Bellagio fountains, where there are so many people," he added.

FOX Weather has contacted MGM Resorts, the resort's operator, regarding the resumption of the foundation show. State wildlife officials have informed the hotel that the fountains can continue to operate without endangering any additional wildlife.

