Earth & Space
See it: Woman rescued by helicopter after falling to the bottom of 'Devil’s Ink Well'

The sheriff’s office noted that a medical helicopter was used to extract the woman from the bottom due to the challenging terrain of the area.

CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. – Deputies from New Mexico's Chaves County Sheriff’s Office were called to an emergency in the Bottomless Lakes Area known as "Devil’s Ink Well" after two people fell dozens of feet from the top of the area.

According to the sheriff’s office, one of the men had to climb back up the mountainous terrain to call for help. At the same time, a female companion remained at the bottom with more serious injuries.

  • First responders answered the call about two individuals (male and female) who had fallen from the top area to the bottom near the water.
    Image 1 of 5

    First responders answered the call about two individuals (male and female) who had fallen from the top area to the bottom near the water.  (Chaves County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)

  • Crews are at the bottom of the Bottomless Lakes Area to assess the situation and injuries.
    Image 2 of 5

    Crews are at the bottom of the Bottomless Lakes Area to assess the situation and injuries. (Chaves County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)

  • Photos show first responders preparing a basket and backboard for extraction. 
    Image 3 of 5

    Photos show first responders preparing a basket and backboard for extraction.  (Chaves County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)

  • First responders stand at the top of the Bottomless Lakes Area upon arrival.
    Image 4 of 5

    First responders stand at the top of the Bottomless Lakes Area upon arrival. (Chaves County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)

  • A medical helicopter prepares to extract a female victim.
    Image 5 of 5

    A medical helicopter prepares to extract a female victim. (Chaves County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)

The sheriff’s office noted that a medical helicopter was then used to extract the woman from the bottom due to the challenging terrain of the area. 

Deputies didn't give an update on the extent of the woman's injuries.

