See it: Woman rescued by helicopter after falling to the bottom of 'Devil’s Ink Well'

CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. – Deputies from New Mexico's Chaves County Sheriff’s Office were called to an emergency in the Bottomless Lakes Area known as "Devil’s Ink Well" after two people fell dozens of feet from the top of the area.

According to the sheriff’s office, one of the men had to climb back up the mountainous terrain to call for help. At the same time, a female companion remained at the bottom with more serious injuries.

The sheriff’s office noted that a medical helicopter was then used to extract the woman from the bottom due to the challenging terrain of the area.

Deputies didn't give an update on the extent of the woman's injuries.