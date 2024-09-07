Why the largest US national park unit is off-limits to most visitors

The vast region of Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument in the Pacific Ocean is remote, largely uninhabited and off-limits to most visitors – and officials are hoping to keep it that way.

Located about 1,000 miles northwest of the Big Island of Hawaii, the national monument is the largest contiguous fully protected conservation area under the American flag and one of the largest marine conservation areas on the planet, the National Park Service said.

Being a conservation area, it is home to hundreds of endangered and native species that find refuge in the protected waters of the monument.

NPS officials hope to preserve the pristine nature of PMNM, and part of that involves managing and minimizing human impact.

All activities in the park are either prohibited, such as exploration for developing or producing oil, gas or minerals; require a permit, such as research to further understanding of the monument; or exempt from needing a permit, such as military and law enforcement activities.

What this means for the general public is that, apart from being part of a research team or law enforcement, visiting the park is unlikely to happen.