Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Why the largest US national park unit is off-limits to most visitors

Located about 1,000 miles northwest of the Big Island of Hawaii, the national monument is the largest contiguous fully protected conservation area under the U.S. flag.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Jennifer L. Koss, director of the NOAA Coral Reef Conservation Program, explains how the recent marine heat wave in portions of the Florida Keys has affected the coral and whether the coral has been able to rebound. Feb. 21, 2024. 04:59

FILE: Coral health in Florida Keys threatened by marine heat wave

Jennifer L. Koss, director of the NOAA Coral Reef Conservation Program, explains how the recent marine heat wave in portions of the Florida Keys has affected the coral and whether the coral has been able to rebound. Feb. 21, 2024.

The vast region of Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument in the Pacific Ocean is remote, largely uninhabited and off-limits to most visitors – and officials are hoping to keep it that way.

Located about 1,000 miles northwest of the Big Island of Hawaii, the national monument is the largest contiguous fully protected conservation area under the American flag and one of the largest marine conservation areas on the planet, the National Park Service said.

An aerial view of North Island, Pearl and Hermes Atoll, which shows the amazingly intricate coral matrix in the blue lagoon.

An aerial view of North Island, Pearl and Hermes Atoll, which shows the intricate coral matrix in the blue lagoon.

(NOAA / NOAA)

Being a conservation area, it is home to hundreds of endangered and native species that find refuge in the protected waters of the monument.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

NPS officials hope to preserve the pristine nature of PMNM, and part of that involves managing and minimizing human impact.

All activities in the park are either prohibited, such as exploration for developing or producing oil, gas or minerals; require a permit, such as research to further understanding of the monument; or exempt from needing a permit, such as military and law enforcement activities.

Coral survey diver Laura Knight conducting a survey at Kure Atoll in Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument during the Reef Assessment and Monitoring program expedition in 2012. Photo by: Scott Godwin/NOAA, 2012

Coral survey diver Laura Knight conducting a survey at Kure Atoll in Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument during the Reef Assessment and Monitoring program expedition in 2012. 

(Scott Godwin / NOAA)

What this means for the general public is that, apart from being part of a research team or law enforcement, visiting the park is unlikely to happen.

Tags
Loading...