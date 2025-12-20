Search
Newly tagged white shark 'Ripple' makes appearance off New Orleans coast

Because he was tagged at the start of the fall migration season, it's unclear where Ripple usually spends his winters.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
NEW ORLEANS– Ripple, a white shark tagged by OCEARCH in September, has migrated south for winter, and was recently pinged right off the shores of New Orleans

OCEARCH is dedicated to researching and protecting sharks, whales, sea turtles and other ocean life, tagging these animals to track and study their migration habits and behaviors from afar.

Ripple was tagged on Sept. 30, off the coast of Nova Scotia in Canada

SEE IT: LARGEST MALE WHITE SHARK 'CONTENDER' SPOTTED MOVING INTO WARMER SOUTHERN U.S. WATERS FOR WINTER

(OCEARCH / FOX Weather)

He's a sub-adult male white shark, weighing in at 778 pounds and is 11 feet long.

In November, OCEARCH highlighted Ripple's migration trends lingering off the coast of Cape Hatteras, mentioning it's a path many white sharks take. 

As the fall migration season wraps up, white sharks are settling into warmer waters for the winter, usually off the Southeastern U.S.

OCEARCH tracked Ripple from his tagging point in Mahone Bay, all the way through the southeastern coast and around Florida to New Orleans. 

'HATTERAS HANGOUT': WHY DO WHITE SHARKS TEND TO LINGER AROUND THE NORTH CAROLINA OUTER BANKS?

(OCEARCH / FOX Weather)

Ripple could hang out around New Orleans until the spring, or he could travel a little further east, spending time around Florida. 

Because he was tagged at the start of the fall migration season, it's unclear where Ripple usually spends his winters. 

You can track Ripple and 400 other ocean animals in real time using the free OCEARCH Global Shark Tracker app.

